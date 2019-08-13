Assistant principal, guardsman promoted to Brigadier General

An Assistant Principal and Louisiana National Guardsman has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Damian “Keith” Waddell joined the Louisiana National Guard in 1995 after serving in the Army on active duty for 4 years.

Prior to his military career he earned a Bachelor’s Degree from LSU and Master’s Degree from the United States Army War College.

Waddell is currently working on a Master’s Degree in homeland security from Northwestern State University, while serving as Assistant Principal at Westlake High School.

He was promoted over the weekend during an official ceremony at Camp Beauregard in Pineville.