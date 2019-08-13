Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Assistant principal, guardsman promoted to Brigadier General

An Assistant Principal and Louisiana National Guardsman has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General. 

Damian “Keith” Waddell joined the Louisiana National Guard in 1995 after serving in the Army on active duty for 4 years.

Prior to his military career he earned a Bachelor’s Degree from LSU and Master’s Degree from the United States Army War College.

Waddell is currently working on a Master’s Degree in homeland security from Northwestern State University, while serving as Assistant Principal at Westlake High School.

He was promoted over the weekend during an official ceremony at Camp Beauregard in Pineville.

Brig. Gen. Damian “Keith” Waddell, the assistant adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, salutes Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman, the senior enlisted advisor for the Louisiana Army National Guard, after his general flag is unfurled for the first time during an official ceremony at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana, Aug. 10, 2019. Waddell assists the adjutant general in formulating, developing and coordinating programs, policies and plans for the entire Louisiana Army and Air National Guard. Waddell is an assistant principal at Westlake High School, and has worked in the Louisiana Education Department for the last 24 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)
Brig. Gen. Damian “Keith” Waddell kisses his son on the cheek during his promotion ceremony at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana, Aug. 10, 2019. Outside of the Louisiana National Guard, Waddell is an assistant principal at Westlake High School, and has worked in the Louisiana Education Department for the last 24 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

