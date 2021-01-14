Thursday, January 14, 2021
Sports News 

ASH’s Jonathan Coleman signs letter of intent with Alabama A&M

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

ASH’s senior centerfielder, Jonathan Coleman signed his letter of intent Tuesday afternoon with Alabama A & M.

Graciously, signing before the Trojans start their 2021 season, he says that this feels like a big weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

“It’s a huge relief. With COVID ending my junior year, I was very scared. God always has a plan so I’m just grateful that I can do this.”

Coleman’s career highs involve a total of 18 hits, 2 homeruns and a batting average of .321.

 

