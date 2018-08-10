Campus News Top Stories 

ASH Welcomes Incoming Freshman, Returning Students

KLAX-TV ABC 31 0 Comment

Yesterday, Alexandria Senior High School welcomed students back to pick up their schedules. School starts up on the 15th for all students.  Incoming freshmen are expected to arrive on the 14th.

In the meantime, they can attend an open house next Monday.  We stopped by see what freshmen can expect on their first day.

Parents and students will be able to ask questions at the open house Monday from 5pm-7pm. Students will be able to find their classes ahead of time, and make some new friends.

KLAX ABC 31 News 8/10/18

