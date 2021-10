The ASH Trojans hosted the Pineville Rebels last night in the Butch Stoker Memorial Stadium for the Red River Rivalry, one of the most intense rivalry games in Central Louisiana. ASH was on fire, Jarvis Newton, early in the 3rd quarter ran a 76 yard kickoff return for his fourth touchdown of the night. The Rebels haven’t beaten the Trojans since 2014 and last night was no different. ASH won 42 – 7.