ASH Trojans preparing to stop West Monroe Rebels from season sweep in semi-finals

The Trojans are hosting their “distant cousins” the West Monroe Rebels for the semi-finals.

ASH head coach, Thomas Bachman, says that looking into his kids eyes this week, the guys are more than ready to work and prepare for this highly anticipated game.

The Trojans pulled the upset over the Zachary Broncos last week on the road, 31-28.

After being down at the half, Bachman says that he and his coaching staff didn’t have to say much to the team. They energized themselves and quite frankly, they took the score personal.

“We knew we could play. The kids accepted the challenge and it was a whole bunch of challenges issued to different position groups and I think the kids took it personal.”

Speaking of challenges, West Monroe is looking to come into “Butch” Stoker Stadium looking for the season sweep. The Rebels took the first win earlier in the season 18-10 giving ASH their only loss on the season. ASH shut the Rebels out in the Rebels out in the second half.

The Trojans are expecting some changes from them as opposed to the last contest so they’ll have to start fast and adjust as they did last week.

ASH hosting West Monroe will be this Friday, 7 p.m.