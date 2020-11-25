ASH Trojans and Grant Cougars ready for playoffs; Many Tigers advance to 2nd round after forfeit

The #6 ASH Trojans are back for action after an almost four-week drought.

Between the quarantine period, and no luck with finding an opponent from last week, head coach, Thomas Bachman, says they’ve had no choice but to stay fresh.

“We’ve had an opportunity to freshen up and usually this time of the year when we’re starting playoffs, you’ve got your knicks, bumps and bruises but you’re hardened to it because you’ve been dealing with it for so long. We don’t necessarily have that but we are fresh. We have some veterans that have played a whole lot and it’s not like we’re going to change schemes or change what we do. They were able to jump right back into it.

The Trojans will be hosting Slidell this Friday, 7 p.m.

The Grant Cougars also returning after missing their last two regular season games, ending 3-3.

Head coach Dillon Barrett says that although things didn’t end how they wanted, he and the team didn’t realize how their earlier games put them in a position to finish on the higher seed of the bracket at #16.

Those three losses from the Cougars were back to back and now the playoffs is their chance to get back on the winning side.

“We’ve been off for two weeks so we’ve got a lot to get done in a short amount of time. So, to come in and make sure that we’re locked-in and focused the entire time we’re up there whether its in the film room or on the field practicing. If we do those things and play up to our capabilities, everything else will take care of itself.”

Also, history is on their side this season being that the Cougars haven’t played in the post-season in five years but more importantly, this is the first time ever that they’re hosting a playoff game.

Grant will host Lutcher Friday, 7 p.m.

The Many Tigers, seeded at #1 in 2A was set to host Varnado who had to forfeit due to COVID.

Head coach, Jess Curtis got the call during Monday’s practice and told his team afterwards who were a bit disappointed but looking at the positives, they have more time to get better and less games to the Dome.

“…Of course they wanted to play. Kids wants to play. That’s one less football game these seniors get to play but you spin a positive out of it and like I told them it just gives us more time to work. We’ve got some more film on our future opponents and we’re going to go to work and get some future prep days.”

The Tigers will now play the winner of the S. Plaquemine/Franklin game next week.