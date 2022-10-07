ASH Theatre Retells The Color Purple in Play Production

The Alexandria Senior High Theatre Department is retelling the story of the classic drama, “The Color Purple”.

Students worked hard to prepare for these iconic roles.

Actor Zalah Vallien says, “And to be able to play Celie, it’s an amazing opportunity for me just to showcase to whoever wants to see it for this community that we really needed this. It’s kinda been hard for me during this whole process to really be Celie because I haven’t gone through anything she’s gone through but knowing the movie and it’s just like, knowing who Celie is and what she’s gone through her whole life, it was kinda crazy and it was hard.”

“The Color Purple” tells the story of black love, overcoming trauma, and forgiveness. The ASH Theatre worked hard to bring this beautiful story to life.

ASH Theatre Director Tyler Price says, “Just watching my students learn this material that I grew up with and seeing them discover all of the parts of the story for the first time also hearing their voices sing this iconic Broadway score, it just means a lot to me.”

Actor Kennedi Woods who plays “Nettie” says, “There has never been a show that showcases black love, just African Americans in everyday life as well as African culture so I thought that was really important to showcase to Alexandria, so I’m really excited.”

Actor Madison Wilson who plays “Sofia” says, “I love being a part of this production. It’s such a touching story and I think it’s a story that needs to be told.”

Actor Jaylon Williams, who plays “Mister” says, “You’ve never seen this type of thing on stage, an all-black, united family on stage. It’s so different especially in Central Louisiana so it’s very hard to come across so it’s a beautiful, beautiful experience to be a part of something so big.”

Through The Color Purple production, the audience can experience the power of music and love.

Opening night for “The Color Purple” will be at the Coughlin Saunders Performing Center on Friday, October 7th at 7 pm.