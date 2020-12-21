ASH and Many set to represent Cenla in 2020 Prep Classic

The ASH Trojans punched their ticket to their first 5A state title appearance in school history.

After going toe-to-toe with district rivals, the West Monroe Rebels, the Trojans’ defense dominated the Rebels in the second half of the game forcing the Rebels’ offense off the field.

Linebacker, Jermaine McNeal, says that he knew that West Monroe wasn’t going to back down in the match-up. He know his team is a “second half team” and they just had to go out and play their brand of football.

“It was a battle and they weren’t just going to lay down and give it to us. During halftime, I told them (team) that that score is 0-0. The game isn’t over, we have to come out and play hard. We’re a second half team, so let’s go and dominate.”

Head coach, Thomas Bachman, said that aside from their preparation leading up to the game, the guys relied a lot on staying locked in and believing in each other.

“When kids begin to buy in and believe and create expectations for themselves, there’s an expectation that they have and hold themselves to, special things can happen.”

The Trojans will be play the defending 5A State Champions, the Acadiana Rams on December 30th at 6 p.m. at Turpin Stadium.

#WATCH: @ash_trojanFB punched the ticket to their first 5A State title appearance. What may be "sweet revenge" for the Trojans getting the win over West Monroe, HC Thomas Bachman says the job isn't finished. ASH will play against Acadiana on Dec. 30th. #cenlapreps @KLAXTV pic.twitter.com/MD51KgBnSP — Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 19, 2020

The undefeated Many Tigers blew the General Trass Panthers out of the water handing them an explosive 83-36 loss in their fifth consecutive semi-finals game.

The Tigers, who’ve leaned on their #UnfinishedBusiness mantra since losing in the Championship game last year have had a chip on their shoulder.

Head coach, Jess Curtis, says that even after suffering back to back forfeits earlier in the postseason, he felt as though they’re playing their best football at the right time.

For the most part, the team is all-around healthy and that’s a big advantage for them going into their match-up against the Kinder Yellowjackets.

Many also has the advantage of playing at Turpin Stadium, which is only 23 miles away from their stadium. Essentially, its a home game for Many when reflecting on previous years, their fan base would have a hard time making games due to them being played in the Superdome.

Big win for OUR program last night! We are super excited to be back in the State Championship with the opportunity to finish our mission! Big week coming up! Let’s be at our very best!!!! I love this team!!!#ManyMade🐅 #UnfinishedBusiness🏆 #PPP⚔️ #StateBound✅ pic.twitter.com/ZluzYzKonB — Jess Curtis (@coach_jcurtis) December 19, 2020

The Tigers play against the Kinder Yellowjackets in the 2A state title game Sunday, December 27th at 1:00 p.m.