As Jackpot Prize Grows, Raising Cane’s Founder Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Tickets in Honor of Every Company Crewmember

BATON ROUGE, La. (July 25, 2022) – As the Mega Millions® jackpot prize reaches an estimated $790 million, Raising Cane’s Founder Todd Graves is placing his bets on behalf of the company’s 50,000 Crewmembers. If any of the 50,000 tickets is the lucky number, each of Raising Cane’s Crewmembers would win thousands based on current calculations.

Graves’ announcement comes as Cane’s continues to raise the bar on taking care of its Crewmembers. Over the last two years, the company has added over $200 million in wage increases, announced an industry-leading program to turn general managers into millionaires [the Restaurant Partner Program] and amplified company benefits.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”