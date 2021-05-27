Arts Council of Central Louisiana Announces Lifted Restrictions Performing Arts Center

Alexandria, LA, May 27, 2021– The Arts Council of Central Louisiana will reopen the Hearn Stage in the Kress Theatre at full capacity and move to full capacity at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center effective Monday, for the Hearn Stage & The Coughlin-Saunders May 31st. The Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, in conjunction with the Office of the Governor and the Louisiana Department of Health, has provided an update for reopening the performing arts venues. The new guidelines state there are no further restrictions reducing occupant capacities. Full capacity as authorized by the State Fire Marshal, based upon the adopted codes, is now permitted.

Face coverings are no longer required. It is however strongly recommended that unvaccinated individuals, as well as those with compromised immune systems and those at high risk, continue to wear a face mask in public and when they are with people outside of their households to reduce their likelihood of contracting COVID-19.

It is important to remember that COVID-19 is still prevalent across the state. We should all continue to do our part to help slow the spread, protect the most vulnerable and continue to remain vigilant until at least two weeks beyond the point where everyone has had the opportunity to receive the full administration of COVID-19 vaccine.