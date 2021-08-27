Arts Council Fall ArtWalk is looking for vendors and entertainers

Alexandria, LA, August 26, 2021– The Arts Council of Central Louisiana invites all crafters, artists, and food vendors to sign up for Fall ArtWalk, to be held Saturday, October 16th from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM in the Downtown Cultural Arts District. ACCL is also looking for performers, musicians, and bands to rock the Mini-Park stage. Fall ArtWalk is a free, family-friendly event featuring artists and craft vendors offering handmade jewelry, original paintings, sculpture, pottery, children’s clothing, natural bath products, home décor, and more! Food vendors will also be on hand with a variety of delicious options. The streets of Downtown Alexandria come alive as local artists demonstrate and sell their works of art. Artist Vendors can register for $25. Food vendors can register for $75. Please note that there is a $10 additional charge for electricity. Vendors may register online at ticket-central.org. Please contact Kate Febuary, Community Development Coordinator at 318-484-4471 or Kate@louisiana-arts.org for more information.