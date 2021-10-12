Arts Council Annual Fall Art Walk, Saturday Oct. 16

Fall ArtWalk 2021

Presented by the Arts Council of Central Louisiana

Saturday, October 16th | 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

A celebration of art and culture in downtown Alexandria!

ACCL Fall ArtWalk features regional and local artisans; food vendors; performances; and a children’s craft area. Live Music and entertainment featuring the Gary Cathey Band, The Set-Ups & Many More!

Featured Artist Ruben Couch will be on hand to do demonstrations in wood carving acoustic & electric instruments.

AMoA’s Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival artists will be downtown for a day of demonstrations & painting plus AMoA’s annual Illuminated Procession – a unique nocturnal opportunity will start at 7:00 PM.

Fall Artwalk is a family-friendly event free and open to the public.