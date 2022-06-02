Artist sought for 2022 Natchitoches Christmas Festival Poster

NATCHITOCHES – Artists are being sought to design the 2022 Natchitoches Christmas Festival Poster. The theme for the poster is “Christmas in Natchitoches.” Artists who would like to enter the contest should submit a drawing or painting to the Natchitoches Arts Council using the chosen theme. The size of the completed sketch or painting should be 18 inches wide and 24 inches tall. If chosen, the painting will become the exclusive property of the Natchitoches Arts Council. The chosen artist will receive a commission of $600.

The deadline for entering the competition is Friday, August 5, 2022. All entries should be submitted to The Office of Community Development, 420 Fourth Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457. The Natchitoches Arts Council is not responsible for insuring the safe or timely delivery of the art work to the appropriate party. We do reserve the right to refuse any submissions and to extend the deadline.

Numbered prints in the form of a poster will be available and on sale to the public in early October. All posters are $35 each. The 1980-2004 collage posters are $15 each. The small posters (3 ¾” x 5”) are $3 each or two for $4. Special prints of the 2008 Fleur de Lis Poster (11” x 17”), the 2016 Christmas in Natchitoches Poster (11” x 14.5”) and the 2019 Sacred Crossroads (11” x 14” reprint of the 1986 poster) are $20.

The Natchitoches Christmas Festival Poster has been a tradition for 43 years. All of the original artwork can be viewed at the Natchitoches Arts Council office located at the Community Development Office (City Hall Annex), 420 Fourth Street, Natchitoches, LA.

For more information about the poster contest, please call Alicia Christophe at

(318) 357-3838 or Karen Terrell at (318) 792-7234.