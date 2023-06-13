PIONEER, La. – Have you found any projectile points, beads, plummets, pottery, or ceramic objects you want to show off or even have an expert examine? Make plans to attend the Artifact Identification program at Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. On-site specialists will help you better understand the artifacts you find in your fields or along the banks of waterways.



Participants should check in at the museum. For a more itemized program experience, please bring small plastic bags to separate the artifacts, sharpies to mark the bags, along with a pen and paper to takes notes.



Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE. The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, tram tour, and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.



Poverty Point World Heritage Site is located at 6859 LA Highway 577 in Pioneer. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. For additional information, call 888-926-5492 toll free or 318-926-5492 locally or follow the Poverty Point World Heritage Site Facebook page.