Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Arthur F Smith together Tuesday

Char Thomas 0 Comments

RPSB-Together Tuesdays” is  held the first Tuesday of every month. The hope is that through this connection we will provide innovative ways for community leaders to connect with our students and schools. If you would like to participate in this event, please contact the school you would like to visit. The principal at that school will let you know specific times for the upcoming “Together Tuesday” event.

First look at 6 :Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet School Together Tuesday Details are below .Steven CharkCynthia HumphreyRapides Parish School Board

Posted by Char Thomas on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

 

You May Also Like

Pineville Man Arrested for Rape

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Pineville Man Arrested for Rape

Ten Counts of Cruelty to Animals and Theft

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Ten Counts of Cruelty to Animals and Theft

Former Coliseum Manager Arrested

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Former Coliseum Manager Arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.