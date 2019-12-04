Arthur F Smith together Tuesday

RPSB-Together Tuesdays” is held the first Tuesday of every month. The hope is that through this connection we will provide innovative ways for community leaders to connect with our students and schools. If you would like to participate in this event, please contact the school you would like to visit. The principal at that school will let you know specific times for the upcoming “Together Tuesday” event.

Posted by Char Thomas on Tuesday, December 3, 2019