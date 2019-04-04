Thursday, April 4, 2019
Arthur F. Smith Middle doors will remain open after the Rapides School Board votes

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Tuesday night school board members voted 8 to 1 for option two in a plan to address mold and other issues at Arthur F Smith. After protesting and letting it be known that closing the school down would not be the best option.
Concerned leaders, parents and educators expressed to board members closing the school down was not an option for them. They expressed the importance of having a middle school environment. Supporters got what they wanted  as The  board members passed  the substitute motion last night. This will allow   staff to begin preparing to seek bids for the project. An exact timeline for the work isn’t known yet. We will keep  you updated as  this  continues .

