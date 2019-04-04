Arthur F. Smith Middle doors will remain open after the Rapides School Board votes

Tuesday night school board members voted 8 to 1 for option two in a plan to address mold and other issues at Arthur F Smith. After protesting and letting it be known that closing the school down would not be the best option.

Concerned leaders, parents and educators expressed to board members closing the school down was not an option for them. They expressed the importance of having a middle school environment. Supporters got what they wanted as The board members passed the substitute motion last night. This will allow staff to begin preparing to seek bids for the project. An exact timeline for the work isn’t known yet. We will keep you updated as this continues .