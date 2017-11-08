Arrests Made in Tioga Burglary of Pineville Man

Press Release – On October 26, 2017 at approximately 11:54 PM, deputies were conducting a routine building check in the 5500 block of LA Highway 3225 in Tioga when, behind the building, they located a suspicious vehicle connected to a flat bed trailer. As deputies began to search the area, they saw a subject run from the building into the adjoining wooded area.

Deputies secured the area and other deputies including a canine responded to the scene in an attempt to locate the suspect but were unable to do so. Sheriff’s detectives also responded to the scene to begin their investigation. During their investigation, a broken window was located and several items from the building were located on the trailer connected to the Humvee. The Humvee and trailer we’re both towed and impounded by the sheriffs office as part of the investigation.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Martin Wesley Whatley, 40 of Pineville. Detectives were able to establish probable cause and obtain an arrest warrant for Whatley for burglary and criminal damage.

On November 2, Whatley turned himself in to deputies and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Whatley remains in jail at this time on a $35,000 bond.



Arrestee: Martin Wesley Whatley, 4, Pineville, LA

Charges: Criminal Damage, Burglary