Arrests Made in Theft of Coin Operated Machines

RPSO – On July 16th, 2018, deputies responded to a theft of a coin operated air compressor from a gas station on LA Highway 1 North in Alexandria. Deputies took the initial report and reviewed video surveillance from the store where the theft occurred.

A vehicle and suspect description was obtained of the three suspects committing the theft. At approximately 4 am the next day, the same deputy who took the initial theft report saw the subjects and the suspect vehicle at a different gas station near LA 1 North in Boyce. The deputy made contact with the suspects identified as Gina Giaimis (29) of Westlake, Jacob Paul Landry (24) of Iowa, and Ben Weaver (36) of Lake Charles and they were all three placed under arrest for theft $750-$5,000.

Over $800 in coins was located on the subjects and in the truck along with several burglary tools. The coin operated air compressor was also located in their possession. Sheriff’s detectives were assigned the case for further investigation and contact was made with investigators from the Alexandria Police Department, Vernon, Allen, Natchitoches, Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office who also advised that they had similar cases involving theft of coins and/or coin operated machines.

Sheriff’s detectives have obtained additional warrants for Weaver, Landry, and Giaimis for criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and criminal damage. Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and believe these suspects have been involved in numerous coin operated machine thefts in south central and south west Louisiana.