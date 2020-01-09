Arrests made in recent Alexandria burglaries

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 8, 2020) — Over the past several days, Alexandria Police have arrested six individuals in connection with burglaries that have occurred in and around the City of Alexandria. These arrests clear several residential and vehicle burglaries that have taken place in the past several months.

“These arrests are the result of the relentless work of the men and women of our police department,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “Officers and detectives have been working on this case non-stop, gathering evidence, conducting interviews, increasing patrols and doing whatever was necessary to solve these crimes. I thank the officers for their tireless efforts, and I think I speak for all Alexandrians when I say we can sleep a little better tonight knowing these suspects have been apprehended and knowing that we have such devoted officers working to keep our citizens safe.”

The Alexandria Police Detective Division along with Delta Shift, APD Street Crimes Unit, Pineville Police Detective Division and RPSO K-9 served five search warrants which resulted in the following arrests:

On December 30, 2019, a search warrant in the 3000 block of Hynson lead to the arrest of Cartavis Austin, 18, who was charged with Possession of Stolen Property $1,000-$5,000 and Tycarlkajuisha Berry, 22, who was charged with Possession of Stolen Property $1000-$5000 and Possession of Stolen Firearm.

On January 2, Devacheay Tray Martin, 19, of Pineville, was also arrested in connection with this case and charged with Aggravated Burglary.

On January 3, a search warrant in the 4000 Block of Lakeside Drive lead to the arrest of Patricia Williams, 52, who was charged with possession of stolen property $5,000-$25,000, possession of stolen firearms-2 counts, possession of firearms with drugs, possession of CDS 1 with intent-heroin, and possession of CDS 2 with intent-meth. Also in connection with this search warrant Joseph Brown, 22, was charged with aggravated burglary, vehicle burglary-20 counts, simple residential burglary, possession of weapons with drugs, possession CDS 1 with intent-heroin, possession CDS 2 with intent crystal methamphetamine, theft of motor vehicle $5,000-$25,000-2 counts, theft of motor vehicle over $25,000-2 counts and possession of stolen firearm.

Also on January 3, Javonah Norris, 19, was charged with possession of stolen firearm in reference to a vehicle burglary in Pineville.