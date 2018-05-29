Arrests made in Pineville Burglary Case

On April 12th, 2018, deputies from the Tioga Sub-station responded to a complaint of theft in the West Medalist St. area of Pineville. Deputies took the initial report and without any suspects at that time, the case was turned over to Tioga Detectives for further investigation. As their investigation continued, detectives determined multiple electronic items as well as jewelry were stolen from the victim.

During the course of the investigation, Detectives were able to locate some of the stolen items and arrest warrants were obtained for the suspect, Andrew Michael Mixon. On April 16th, 2018, Mixon was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count Theft $750-$5000 and Simple Burglary.

As the investigation continued, Detectives obtained substantial probable cause for an arrest warrant of Ethan Lee Redd as an accomplice in the theft. On May 23rd, 2018, Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole advised that Redd was at their office and in their custody. Detectives then transported Redd to DC-1 where he was booked on his warrant and is currently being held on a probation violation/detainer as well as a $1,500.00 bond.

In another case Tioga Detectives were working, Mixon was also implicated in. On April 4th, 2018 a complaint of a burglary was reported at Alpine Golf and Country club. Detectives were assigned the case and as the investigation progressed, suspects were identified as Mixon and Matthew Robert Todd. After locating pictures from local scrap yard, both suspects were seen scrapping some of the stolen items reported from burglary. Warrants were then obtained for both Mixon and Todd. Mixon was arrested and booked at RPDC-1 on April 16th, 2018. On May 17th, 2018 Tioga Detectives located Todd in the Tioga area and booked him for his active warrant at RP DC-1 as well as additional charges for a separate case.

Mixon was released on a $3,000.00 bond. Redd remains in jail. Todd remains in jail on a $7,500.00 bond as well as a hold for another agency.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing as more arrests are possible in this burglary / theft ring.