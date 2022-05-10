Arrests made in Monday drive-by shooting

At approximately 7:15 pm on Monday, May 2nd, 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to reports of gunshots in the 5500 block of Hall Street in the Grundy Cooper Subdivision. According to initial reports, several shots were fired from a vehicle but no injuries were reported.

Detectives responded to the scene to conduct their investigation and video of the suspect vehicle was obtained. That video and still photo of the suspect vehicle was released on the RPSO Facebook page.

Within two days and an investigation which lasted throughout the night, Detectives were able to identify the suspects from the vehicle as Kalib Alexander Rirchardson, Roy Lee Dixon III, Malachi Antonio Forbes and J’ques Dshanw Forch.

Through their investigation, Detectives were able to locate Forbes, Richardson and Dixon, III at 301 East Shamrock, Pineville, LA, in the early morning hours Wednesday. Due to the suspects previously being armed, Detectives requested the assistance of the RPSO SWAT Team to effect the arrest. At approximately 2 am Wednesday morning, RPSO SWAT took the three suspects into custody without incident. Several firearms were recovered in the search, including a firearm thought to have been used in the drive by shooting.

Richardson and Dixon, III, were both charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and Criminal Conspiracy. They were both booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and both remain in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $320,000.00 bond each.

Forbes was charged with Obstruction of Justice and Criminal Conspiracy and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he also remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $50,000.00 bond.

On Friday May 6th, 2022, J’ques Dshawn Forch was located at his residence and was taken into custody without incident. Forch was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice and Criminal Conspiracy. He remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $350,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing with additional arrests possible. If anyone has any additional information in reference to any of these suspects, they are asked to contact the RPSO Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

“I would like to commend all of our deputies who were involved in this investigation for their tireless work they have done over the past four days” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “I would also like to thank the public for all of their calls and tips they gave our detectives in helping them locate the suspect vehicle and ultimately the suspects. This is a perfect example of the public and law enforcement working together to solve crimes.”

Arrestee: Kalib Alexander Richardson, 21

Hampton, VA

Charges: Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Obstruction of Justice

Criminal Conspiracy

Arrestee: Roy Lee Dixon, III, 28

Alexandria, LA

Charges: Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Obstruction of Justice

Criminal Conspiracy

Arrestee: Malacha Antonio Forbes, 20

Hampton, VA

Charges: Obstruction of Justice

Criminal Conspiracy

Arrestee: J’ques Dshawn Forch, 20

Alexandria, LA

Charges: Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Obstruction of Justice

Criminal Conspiracy