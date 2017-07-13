Arrests Made in Louisiana Ave Homicide

Police have arrested two for the murder of 17-year-old boy on Louisiana Avenue last Friday. They are 17-year-old Tykarius Lanehart and 32-year-old Shondrika Laneheart, both of Alexandria. He is accused of murder; she is charged with accessory, plus possession of heroin. Alexandria Police say a fire at the home of the victim is also under investigation.

Press Release – On July 7, shortly before noon, APD officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 70 block of Louisiana Ave. Officers arrived and secured the scene, where a 17-year-old male had been shot and killed. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene to continue the investigation. Detectives were ultimately able to obtain an arrest warrant for a suspect, Tykarius Laneheart, 17, of Alexandria, on July 10.

On July 11, the suspect surrendered to detectives at APD Headquarters. Detectives interviewed him and others before Laneheart was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Also arrested was Shondrika Laneheart, 32, of Alexandria, for Accessory After the Fact to 2nd Degree Murder, as well as Possession of CDS II for suspected heroin she had in her possession when she came to APD.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is unknown at this time if any other suspects will be charged. The fire that took place at the residence the following day, July 8, is still being investigated for possible connections to the homicide. No other details are available at this time.