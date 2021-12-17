Arrests made in inmate overdose incident

On December 14th, 2021 at approximately 10:30 am, deputies at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 downtown responded to a report of two female inmates, unconscious and not breathing from what was believed to be a result of a drug overdose. Deputies responded immediately by requesting Acadian Ambulance and rendering first aid, including the administration of Narcan to the inmates for what they believed to be an Opioid related overdose.

The two inmates responded immediately to the Narcan and became responsive and resumed breathing. The inmates were then transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. The two inmates were treated and released and returned to Detention Center later that day.

Corrections Security Investigators responded to begin their investigation and through that investigation, discovered and identified four female inmates possessed what was determined to be Fentanyl on the morning of December 14th while incarcerated at the Rapides Parish Detention.

Investigators established sufficient probable cause which resulted in the arrests of Shailana Cheyanne Deville, Kimberly Ruth Phillips, Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir and Jamie Lea Hicks for one count each Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Parish Prison/Jail.

All four arrestees’ bond was set at $10,000 on the new charge and all four remain in jail at the time of this release.

“I would like to commend our Corrections Administration and the deputies under their command for their quick action of administering Narcan and saving these inmates lives.” said Sheriff Mark Wood.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health Safety Alert in October, “Fentanyl is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine and extremely deadly. Varying amounts of fentanyl and fentanyl-related compounds have been found in counterfeit pills and other illicit drugs,

increasing the risk of fatal and non-fatal overdoses.”

Corrections Security Investigators say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Arrestees:

Shailana Cheyanne Deville, 30 of Deville, LA

Kimberly Ruth Phillips, 37 of Alexandria, LA

Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir, 34 of Elizabeth, LA

Jamie Lea Hicks, 35 of Alexandria, LA