Arrests Made in Generator Theft

Update 3/13/17 – The other suspect in this theft, MICHAEL DWAYNE WILSON, has been located and arrested without incident by deputies assigned to the Warrants Section.

At the time of this release, no bond has been set on the Criminal Conspiracy charge.

(Press Release 3/10/17) – On March 6th, 2017, a Sheriff’s Detective working an off duty detail at a local business was advised of a theft that had occurred the previous day. According to the manager, a make subject had taken some type of boxed item out of the store through ha loading bay door. Through their investigation, detectives learned the suspect took a Forney welding machine through a back entrance of the store. After viewing surveillance video and other evidence collected during the investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect as Nicholas Evan Morino, 37 of Elmer, LA. Detectives were also able to identify an accomplice in the commission of this theft as Michael Dwayne Wilson, 44 of Pineville, LA. On March 7th, Detectives were able to locate Morino and he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Theft <$750. He was released on March 9th on a $1000.00 bond.

On March 8th, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Wilson for Theft <$750 and Criminal Conspiracy. At the time of this release, Sheriff’s detectives are looking for Wilson in reference to this warrant.

If anyone has any information on the location of Michael Dwayne Wilson, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 318 473 6700.