Arrests made in Downing Street burglaries

Two males were caught by the Alexandria Police Department Patrol Division this morning after breaking into multiple cars and an apartment on Downing Street.

Officers responded to a call from witnesses stating that they saw two suspects pulling on car door handles in an apartment complex parking lot. During their search they found a sliding glass door of an apartment slightly open and the resident allowed a search of the home.

They located 24 year old D’Marcus Tucker attempting to hide under a bed and 18 year old John Lyons hiding in a closet.

A stolen handgun found in the closet with Lyons was later determined to have been stolen the night before from a vehicle at an apartment complex on Twin Bridges Road.

Officers also found a safe and other personal items outside the apartment, which belonged to the resident, indicating that Tucker and Lyons had broken into the apartment earlier and then fled back to the apartment when they were seen breaking into vehicles.

Detectives later identified Lyons as a suspect in a burglary that occurred on August 24th on Mildred Avenue when two males were seen pulling on door handles and entering vehicles.