Arrests made in cruelty to juveniles case

On September 27th, 2021, a report was made to an RPSO School Resource Officer in reference to possible case of cruelty to juveniles. The SRO took the initial report and detectives from the RPSO Special Victims Unit responded to conduct their investigation.

Through their investigation and with the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able to identify Nathan Lynn Adams and Katie Jo Harkins as suspects. As the investigation continued, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the allegations and arrest warrants were obtained for Adams for 1 count of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and Harkins for 5 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.

On December 8th, 2021, Adams and Harkins were taken into custody without incident in Ouachita Parish by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force. They were booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center where they awaited extradition back to Rapides Parish.

On December 9th, 2021, both Adams and Harkins were transported to Rapides Parish and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center where they both remain at the time of this release, being held on a $50,000.00 bond each.

Arrestee: Nathan Lynn Adams, 35

Boyce, LA

Charge: Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery

Arrestee: Katie Jo Harkins, 31

Dubach, LA

Charges: 5 Counts Cruelty to Juveniles