Arrests Made in Christmas Burglary

Press Release – On December 25th , 2017, Detectives from the Kolin Sub-station discovered a reported burglary posted on a social media site. Detectives made contact with the victim and the victim reported several guns were stolen from the residence on Williams Lake Rd. Later on that day, detectives recovered one of the stolen firearms and developed a suspect, identified as Jeremy Daniels. Unfortunately, Daniels could not be located at that time.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to obtain information of the possible location of the other stolen guns. On December 27th, Detectives went to a residence on LA Hwy 28 West in Gardner and located two of the stolen guns. Information developed during that recovery implicated Daniels as the person that had the firearms initially. Another suspect, identified as Patrick Paul Atkinson, arrived at the residence a short time later and was taken into custody without incident by Detectives. Atkinson was arrested for two counts of Possession of Stolen Firearms. Although several firearms were located and an arrest was made, Daniels, the primary suspect in the burglary, could not be located. Daniels and his charges were entered into the national data base (NCIC) and on February 26th, 2018, Daniels was arrested in Clay County Arkansas on the outstanding warrants.

On March 24th , 2018, Daniels was returned to Rapides Parish and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center on four counts obstruction of justice, four counts firearm in possession of convicted felon, and four counts of illegal possession of stolen firearm. Through their extensive investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause that Jeremy Daniels and Patrick Paul Atkinson committed the burglary on Williams Lake Rd. Warrants were issued and on March 27th and both were booked on the Aggravated Burglary charge. On March 27th, Jeremy Daniels was also arrested for one count of theft of a firearm, and six other counts of firearm in possession of convicted felon.

Through the course of this investigation, detectives were also able to establish probable cause for the arrest of Tracy Dean Coutee, 39 of Pineville, for one count of Criminal Conspiracy, one count of Obstruction of Justice and one count of Filing a False Report or Complaint. Warrants were issued and Coutee was arrested for the warrants and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was released the next day on a $2,500.00 bond.

Atkinson remains in jail on a $15,000.00 bond. Daniels remains in jail on a $141,500.00 bond.

Arrestee: Jeremy Daniels, 40, Colffax, LA

Charges: four counts obstruction of justice, ten counts firearm in possession of convicted felon, four counts of illegal possession of stolen firearm, aggravated burglary, theft of a firearm

Arrestee: Patrick Paul Atkinson, 21, Dry Prong, LA

Charges: two counts of possession of stolen firearm, aggravated burglary

Arrestee: Tracy Dean Coutee, 39, Pineville, LA

Charges: Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice, Filing a False Report or Complain