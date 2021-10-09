Arrests made in child sex trafficking case

On January 10th, 2021, deputies responded to a report in reference to a missing juvenile from the Alexandria area. Deputies took the initial report and immediately entered the juvenile into the national database (NCIC) as missing. Police in Baton Rouge conducted a traffic stop, January 14th on a vehicle and located the missing teen in the company of a Oge Joseph Monyei, 23, of Baton Rouge, and Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford, 19 of Walker.

The juvenile was returned to Rapides Parish in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation and with the assistance of the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives determined the juvenile was the victim of Child Sex Trafficking. Detectives were able to established sufficient probable cause and an arrest warrant was obtained for both Monyei and Stafford for 1 count each of Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes.

On June 30th, 2021, Oge was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Baton Rouge. Oge was transported and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $300,000 bond. On October 1st, 2021, Stafford was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Baton Rouge. Stafford was later transported and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center where she is currently being held on a $100,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and involves multiple law enforcement agencies.

Anyone that may have information on these suspects are asked to contact Detective Cainan Baker, RPSO Special Victims Unit at 318-473-6727.

Arrestee: Oge Joseph Monyei, 23

of Baton Rouge, LA

Charge: Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes

Arrestee: Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford, 19

of Walker, LA

Charge: Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes