Arrests Made in Boat Theft

Press Release – On June 13th, 2017, deputies responded to a report of a theft of a boat from the Saline Lake area where off of LA Hwy 115. The victim told deputies that it appeared someone took the pond hopper boat and some fishing rods off of his property by way of the water.

The victim had no suspect information so Sheriff’s detectives from the Deville sub-station were assigned the case and began their investigation. During their investigation, with the assistance of the public, detectives were able to identify two possible suspects as Christopher Bozeman, 23 and Hayden Graham, 18.

On June 16th, detectives made contact with Graham and after further investigation, developed probable cause to take Graham and Bozeman into custody for the theft. Graham was taken into custody that day without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count of Theft over $750.00.

On June 20th, Detectives located Bozeman at which time he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center one count of Theft over $750.00. Both suspects were released on bond the day of their arrest.

Detectives say the boat and fishing rods were recovered during this investigation.

Arrestee: Christopher Allen Bozeman, 23, Dry Prong, LA

Charge: Theft over $750.00

Arrestee: Hayden Reece Graham,18, Colfax, LA