Arrests made in Animal Cruelty Investigation

This morning, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an arrest in the animal cruelty complaint involving the owner of a local canine training facility.

On Thursday August 11th, 2022, Sheriff’s Detectives began their investigation into complaints of a video on social media depicting a dog trainer striking a Cane Corso dog on the head with a riding crop.

Detectives began their investigation, which lead to verifying the validity of the video. From their investigation, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original complaint.

Tina Frey, 52 of Lena and Victoria Brimer, 21 of Lena, have both been charged with two counts Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

The attorney for Frey, Brad Drell, accompanied Frey and Brimer to the Rapides Parish Courthouse to turn themselves in on the warrants.

Both subjects were booked on the charges and bond was set at $10,000 on each subject. Both subjects have since been released on bond.

Detectives say this is still a very active and ongoing investigation and more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

“I want to thank the public for bearing with us while we conducted a complete and thorough investigation into these allegations” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “I would also like to commend our Animal Control Section and our detectives in their investigation of this incident and to staying the course, following the evidence where it leads and not bending to pressure of a quick arrest” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “We always take these animal complaints seriously as we do all crimes, but we also have to investigate and make sure the alleged crime fits the law.”

Arrestee:

Tina Frey, 52

Lena, LA

Charge:

Two counts Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

Arrestee:

Victoria Brimer, 21

Lena, LA

Charge:

Two counts Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.