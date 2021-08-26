Arrests made in alleged child abuse case

On July 28th, 2021, deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to a report of alleged child abuse that occurred in the Pineville area. Deputies took the initial report but due to the extent of the injuries, detectives were contacted and responded to conduct their investigation.

Through their investigation, detectives discovered the victim had sustained multiple traumas and had been hospitalized several times. Due to the recent injuries, the victim was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for additional treatment. Detectives worked alongside multiple medical specialists located in both Alexandria and Shreveport, as well as the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services, to ensure the child’s safety and obtain additional evidence. During the investigation, detectives identified Robin Nicole Clark, 33 and Benjamin Clark IV, 27 of Pineville, as suspects. At the conclusion of their investigation, detectives established sufficient probable cause and warrants were obtained for their arrests.

On August 20th, 2021, Robin Nicole Clark and Benjamin Clark, IV, were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count each of Attempted First Degree Murder. Both Robin Clark’s and Benjamins Clark, IV’s bonds were set for $100,000.00 each.

Both subjects posted bond and were released later that same day.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.