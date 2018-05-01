Arrests Made After Suspects Identified on Social Media

Press Release – April 15th, 2018, Patrol Division deputies responded and took reports from Dollar General Store and Holloway Outdoors in reference to theft from both locations.

The owner of Holloway Outdoors posted photos on social media of the suspects and they were quickly identified as 23 year old Haily Lynette Box of Pineville and 33 year old Benjamin Neal Aycock of Pineville. The investigation was turned over to detectives at the Kolin Sub-station for further investigation and during their investigation, detectives were able to determine that the both suspects were identified on video at both businesses stealing items. Detectives used this and other evidence to establish sufficient probable cause to obtain warrants for the arrest of Box and Aycock.

On April 20th, 2018, detectives arrested Box and Aycock at a Gunter Rd address without incident. Both were transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked. Box was booked on two Counts of Theft Under $750.00, Contempt of Court through Pineville Police Department, and three counts of Contempt of Court through the 9th Judicial District. Aycock was booked for two counts of Theft Under $750.00. Both were released after posting bond on April 21st, 2018; Aycock posted $1,000.00 bond and Box posted $6,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives would like to thank everyone who took the time and trouble to help identify these suspects though social media. Working together to solve crime is what it is all about!