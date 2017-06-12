Local Headlines Top Stories 

Arrested on Warrant

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment
Alyson Norwitz

Press Release – On June 9, a few minutes before midnight, APD officers patrolling in the 2800 block of MacArthur Drive saw a woman loitering in the parking lot of a business that was closed. The officers made contact with the woman and, after identifying her, found that she had an active warrant through RPSO for Contempt of Court. The woman, Alyson Norwitz, 47, of Alexandria, was arrested on the warrant. Following the arrest, the officers searching the suspect found a baggie with adderall pills in her possession. Norwitz was charged with Possession of CDS II and the RPSO warrant.

You May Also Like

Man Dead After Being Hit By Train in Ball

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Man Dead After Being Hit By Train in Ball

LABI Conference Focuses on Roads, Bridges

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LABI Conference Focuses on Roads, Bridges

Mardi Gras Events Draw Large Crowds in CenLA

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Mardi Gras Events Draw Large Crowds in CenLA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *