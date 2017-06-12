Arrested on Warrant

Press Release – On June 9, a few minutes before midnight, APD officers patrolling in the 2800 block of MacArthur Drive saw a woman loitering in the parking lot of a business that was closed. The officers made contact with the woman and, after identifying her, found that she had an active warrant through RPSO for Contempt of Court. The woman, Alyson Norwitz, 47, of Alexandria, was arrested on the warrant. Following the arrest, the officers searching the suspect found a baggie with adderall pills in her possession. Norwitz was charged with Possession of CDS II and the RPSO warrant.