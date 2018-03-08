Arrest of Marksville Man for Attempted Murder

Press Release – On February 12th, 2018, deputies responded to the D. Craig Road area in reference to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim who stated a suspect had shot at him at his residence but sustained no injuries. Sheriff’s detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct their investigation and through that investigation, they were able to identify Taj “Archangel” Williams as the suspect in the shooting. During their investigation, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the complaint and obtained arrest warrants for Williams for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Over the last several weeks, detectives attempted to locate Williams but learned he may have left the area. On Tuesday March 6th, information was developed that Williams was back in the area driving a red Nissan Altima with FL license plates. Members of the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force located Williams travelling northbound on LA Highway 1 and, with the assistance of Sheriff’s Metro Division deputies, made a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle on LA Highway 3170 near the Y Not Stop.

Williams was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention center on the charges as well as a Probation Violation. Williams remains in jail at the time of this release and no bond has been set.

Arrestee: Taj “Archangel” Williams, 29, Marksville, LA

Charges: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon