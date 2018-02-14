Arrest of Deville Man in Identity Theft and Forgery

Press Release – On January 29th, 2018, Deputies took a theft report from the 100 block of Vanzant Road, Boyce, LA where the victim had their accounts compromised.

According to the victim, as part of an outreach program during the Christmas holiday’s, they had brought into their home a subject identified as Christopher Chance Smith.

Soon after Smith moved in, the victim began receiving fraud alerts indicating fraudulent activity on several of their major credit cards. The victim audited bank statements and confirmed that someone had obtained card information and had used them without they’re knowledge.

The case was assigned to Detectives from the Boyce Sub-station and through the course of their investigation, sufficient probable cause was developed and warrants were obtained for the arrest of Christopher Chance Smith for forgery, unauthorized use of access cards, conspiracy and Identity Theft.

Smith was located and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he currently remains on a $38,500.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Arrestee: Christopher Chance Smith, 29, Deville, LA

Charges:

1 count Criminal Conspiracy

2 counts Forgery

7 counts Identity Theft

10 counts unauthorized use access card.