Press Release – A traffic stop by Corporal Dan McClung of the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Pineville man for drugs and outstanding warrants.

David Harris, 25 years old, of Pineville, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of C.D.S. I (marijuana) 4th offense, Possession of Legend Drugs, and an outstanding warrant from Alexandria.