Arrest of a Boyce Women for Vehicular Theft

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Press Release – On May 12th , 2017, deputies at the Boyce Substation took a report from a complainant whose son’s vehicle was missing.  The complainant stated her son was in jail in another jurisdiction and his vehicle, which was inoperable at the time, was at an address on Miller Road in the Boyce area.  When family members went to retrieve it, the vehicle was gone. 

Deputies took the report and the Detectives from the Boyce Sub-station began their investigation.  During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was located in the town of Boyce.  Information was gathered that identified the suspect who allegedly sold the vehicle as Desiree Ashley Ambrose. 

Detectives had established enough probable cause and warrants were obtained on Ambrose for Theft $750-$5000.  On June 2nd, 2017,  Ambrose was located by patrol deputies, taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where she was booked on the active warrant. 

Ambrose was released on July 8th on a $3,000 bond.

 Arrestee:             Desiree Ashley Ambrose, 27, Boyce, LA

Charge:                Theft $750-$5,000

 

