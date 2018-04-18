Two Arrested for Theft of Lawn Mower & Utility Trailer

Press Release – On April 16th , 2018 at approximately 1 pm, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from a complainant reporting a theft of utility trailer with a Kubota Lawn mower on it from Vernon Parish.

The caller advised they were following behind the suspect vehicle which was a black Nissan Titan pick-up and they were headed east on LA Hwy 28 West near Gardner. Deputies assigned to the Boyce Sub-station were patrolling on St. Claire Rd when it was reported by the complainant, the suspect had turned onto St. Claire Rd headed directly toward the deputy. The Patrol Deputy intercepted the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 8700 block of LA Highway 1200.

The suspects, identified as Shonedward Edshon Sudds (38) of Mansfield, LA, and Christopher James Fitch (36) of Oakdale, LA, were secured pending further investigation. As the patrol deputy conducted his initial investigation, he determined the vehicle was reported stolen from DeSoto Parish and both suspects had active warrants for their arrest from local agencies. Other deputies and detectives responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. Both suspects were placed under arrest without incident.

From their investigation, along with detectives from Vernon Parish, detectives determined both suspects were implicated in the theft of the trailer and lawn mower as well as a burglary at another residence in Vernon Parish. Detectives contacted the burglary victim and numerous items in the interior compartment of the vehicle as well as items in the bed of vehicle were identified as being stolen. Those items included numerous coins, cash, movies, electronics and a handgun. Based on the evidence present in the vehicle, detectives collectively decided to impound the suspect vehicle and all contents until a search warrant could be executed on it.

Based on the evidence observed and collected incidental to towing the suspect vehicle both suspects were charged with possession CDS I, possession drug paraphernalia, four counts possession of firearm with narcotics, three counts possession of stolen property, possession of stolen firearm, and possession firearm with obliterated serial number. The driver, Sudds, was charged with one count of driving under a suspended driver’s license.

Both suspects were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where, at the time of this release, they are being held without bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing in conjunction with Vernon Parish Detectives.

“This was a perfect storm of events that led to the capture of these two suspects” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “First, we had an alert civilian who called and reported this crime and gave great information in locating the suspects. Then our deputies responded both on the phone with the caller as well as from a patrol response being in the right place at the right time. And, with the assistance of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, our detectives were able to solve these crimes as well as other crimes these suspects may be involved in. Working together to solve crime is what it is all about.”