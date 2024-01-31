Arrest made on October 11, 2023, Shooting in the 3700 block of 4th St

On Monday, January 29, 2024, at approximately 11:00 AM the Alexandria Police Department arrested 40-year-old Alexander Finch for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection with the October 10, 2023 shooting that occurred in the 3700 block of 4th Street.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

