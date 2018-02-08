Local Headlines Top Stories 

Wanted Pollock Man Arrested After Traffic Stop

Press Release – Corporal T.C. Vice of the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for no tail lights.  The driver said that his name was Jose and he was in the United States on a work visa.  He did not have any identification or documentation.  Corporal Vice explained that he would be booked into the detention center.  On the way to the jail, “Jose”, admitted that his actual name was Pedro Martinez.  It was discovered that Martinez was wanted in Caddo and Rapides parish. 

     Pedro Martinez, 43 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for No taillights, No Driver’s License on Person, Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Change Address of Driver’s License, Resisting an Officer by False Information, and the outstanding warrants.  

 

