Arrest Made in Vehicle Burglary

(Press Release) On January 26th, 2017, deputies responded to a report from the Deputy School Resource Officer at Tioga High School of a vehicle burglary on the parking lot.

The complainant advised deputies that she pulled into the parking lot and saw a subject burglarizing a vehicle on school property. The complainant was familiar with the suspect and positively identified him as Andrew Thomas Smith. Upon realizing that the complainant had seen him, Smith fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.

Deputies determined this was the only vehicle burglarized on the parking lot and searched the area but were unable to locate Smith. Detectives from the Tioga Sub-station were assigned the case for further investigation and during their investigation, they were able to establish probable cause that supported the initial allegations.

Smith was already in jail on charges from another agency and on January 31st, Smith was arrested for Criminal Damage to Property and Simple Burglary. Smith remains in the parish jail at the time of this release and bond has been set at $8,500.00.