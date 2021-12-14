Arrest made in unauthorized entry, aggravated assault case

On December 8th, 2021, Patrol Deputies responded to the 200 block of Mary Hill Road in Pineville in reference to a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who stated they had been held at gunpoint in their residence by a white male, who was quickly identified as James Richard Burch. According to the victim, Burch fled the area before deputies arrived. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate Burch. The case was assigned to detectives from the Tioga Sub-station for further investigation.

On December 9th, deputies responded to the same area in reference to Burch being sighted. Burch was apprehended by deputies and taken into custody without incident and arrested on numerous charges unrelated to the investigation by detectives. Burch was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on those charges.

Detectives continued their investigation and were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the victims original allegations. Additional warrants for Burch were obtained for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.

Burch was re-arrested and booked on these new charges as he remained in jail. Burch I being held on a $27,000.00 bond as well as a probation violation.

If anyone has any further information about this incident, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Tioga Sub-station at 318-641-6010.

Charges: Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Possession CDS 4 W/intent to distribute

Illegal Poss of Stolen Things < $1,000, Possession of Marijuana

Criminal Trespassing

Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm