Arrest Made in Tioga School Burglaries

At approximately 7pm Thursday evening, Detectives from the Tioga Sub-station, assisted by Sheriff’s Metro Division deputies, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force, effected an arrest on two suspects in the burglaries and criminal damage of Tioga High School and Tioga Junior High.

Cody Lee Blakeney, 17 of Otis and Shane Randall Johnson, 17 of Pineville, were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for 5 counts Burglary and 5 counts Criminal Damage. Both suspects are being held without bond on the order of a 9th Judicial District judge.

Both suspects had been arrested earlier this year for burglary and criminal damage in unrelated cases by another local agency.

Detectives say as their investigation continues, more charges are possible.

“I would like to personally thank the community and the people who called, gave information through Crime Stoppers and our followers on social media for their help on this case” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “When a community comes together and provides information, it helps us tremendously in solving crimes like this. I also want to commend our detectives, some of who attended Tioga schools, on their hard work dedication in solving this crime.”