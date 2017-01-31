Local Headlines Top Stories 

Arrest made in Tioga Burglary

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – On December 1st, 2016, deputies were contacted in reference to a burglary that occurred in the 5000 block of LA Hwy 3225 in Tioga.  According to the victim, they had returned home to discover their residence had been broken into. Several items, including a large amount of cash were taken from the residence.

Detectives began their investigation and through that investigation, they were able to identify a suspect as Anthony Lee Wells, 30 of Ball, LA.  As a result of their investigation, Detectives were able to implicate Wells in two separate burglaries of that residence; once in November and then again in December.  Earlier this month, Detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants on Wells for burglary, criminal damage <$500 and possession of stolen goods >$500.  On January 27th, 2017, deputies assigned to the Metro Division came across Wells in an unrelated operation and placed him under arrest for the outstanding warrants as well as an out of parish warrant for burglary.

Wells was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the warrants and on January 30th, Detectives re-arrested Wells on the other burglary charge.  Wells remains in the parish jail at the time of this release.  Sheriff’s Detectives say most of the cash was recovered and their investigation is still ongoing.

You May Also Like

Alexandria Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Alexandria Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

Plans Begin for Interstate 49 South Project

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Plans Begin for Interstate 49 South Project

State Rep. Hollis Drops out of Senate Race

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State Rep. Hollis Drops out of Senate Race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *