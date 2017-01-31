Arrest made in Tioga Burglary

Press Release – On December 1st, 2016, deputies were contacted in reference to a burglary that occurred in the 5000 block of LA Hwy 3225 in Tioga. According to the victim, they had returned home to discover their residence had been broken into. Several items, including a large amount of cash were taken from the residence.

Detectives began their investigation and through that investigation, they were able to identify a suspect as Anthony Lee Wells, 30 of Ball, LA. As a result of their investigation, Detectives were able to implicate Wells in two separate burglaries of that residence; once in November and then again in December. Earlier this month, Detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants on Wells for burglary, criminal damage <$500 and possession of stolen goods >$500. On January 27th, 2017, deputies assigned to the Metro Division came across Wells in an unrelated operation and placed him under arrest for the outstanding warrants as well as an out of parish warrant for burglary.

Wells was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the warrants and on January 30th, Detectives re-arrested Wells on the other burglary charge. Wells remains in the parish jail at the time of this release. Sheriff’s Detectives say most of the cash was recovered and their investigation is still ongoing.