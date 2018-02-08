Arrest Made in Theft and Unauthorized Entry

Press Release – On January 10th , 2018 deputies responded to the 200 block of Amelia Lane in reference to a report of a theft. Upon arrival contact was made with the complainant who stated his ex-girlfriend, identified as Cheryl Negron, 49 of Leesville, came to his residence to stay for a few days. After a verbal altercation, the complainant requested Negron leave his residence. To defuse the situation, the complainant left while Negron gathered her personal belongings. Upon his return, the complainant discovered some of his belongings missing from the residence.

The case was assigned to Detectives at the Boyce Sub-station for further investigation. Detectives contacted complainant and a list of items were provided that were taken along with evidence of other crimes. During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause that lead to obtaining an arrest warrant for Cheryl Negron for one count of Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, one count of Theft Under $1000 and one count of Simple Battery.

On February 6th , 2018, Negron was located in Vernon Parish and taken into custody by Vernon Parish Sheriff Office and held on a detainer. Transportation Division from RPSO transported her back to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on the active warrants. Negron remains in jail on a $3,000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Cheryl Negron, 49 of Leesville, LA

Charges: One Count Unauthorized Entry of Inhabited Dwelling

One Count Theft< $1000

One Count Simple Battery