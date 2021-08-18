Arrest made in suspected overdose at DC1

Correction Security Investigators have made an arrest from their investigation into the suspected overdoses last week at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 downtown. Investigators continued their investigation throughout the week as two of the inmates remained in a local hospital with one of them in ICU.

As their investigation progressed, Investigators were able to identify Exavier Cortez James, 32 of Alexandria, as the suspect who allegedly brought suspected fentanyl into the jail. From the investigation, it was determined James allegedly brought the suspected fentanyl into the jail when he reported to DC-1 on August 2nd to serve a 10 year sentence for a prior convictions.

On Saturday evening, the inmate who was in ICU, identified as Jason Daren Marler, 32 of Pineville, passed away from complications due to the alleged overdose. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

Today, Investigators secured an arrest warrant for James for Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and 2nd Degree Murder. James was placed under arrest at DC-1 and re-booked on these new charges.

Investigators say their investigation is still ongoing as one inmate still remains in a local hospital.

Arrestee: Exavier Cortez James, 32

Charges: Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution & 2nd Degree Murder