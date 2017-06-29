Local Headlines Top Stories 

Arrest Made in Stalking and Cyber-stalking Case

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – On April 1st, 2017, deputies responded to a residence in Boyce in reference to a disturbance. The victim alleges that the suspect, identified as Diallo Ahmad King, 37 of Alexandria, had been harassing her by driving by the residence and sending inflammatory text messages. 

Patrol deputies were unable to locate King the day of the report and the investigation was turned over to detectives for further investigation.  After further investigation, detectives had probable cause that supported the initial allegations and a warrant was issued for the arrest of King for 1 count Stalking and 1 count  Cyber-stalking. 

On June 27th, King turned himself in at the Criminal Investigation Division without incident and he was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was later released on a $500.00 bond.

 

You May Also Like

Common Core Debate Likely Headed for Courtroom

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Common Core Debate Likely Headed for Courtroom

APD and PPD Search for Missing Teens

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on APD and PPD Search for Missing Teens

Legislative Auditor Finds Problems with CLTCC

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Legislative Auditor Finds Problems with CLTCC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *