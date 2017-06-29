Arrest Made in Stalking and Cyber-stalking Case

Press Release – On April 1st, 2017, deputies responded to a residence in Boyce in reference to a disturbance. The victim alleges that the suspect, identified as Diallo Ahmad King, 37 of Alexandria, had been harassing her by driving by the residence and sending inflammatory text messages.

Patrol deputies were unable to locate King the day of the report and the investigation was turned over to detectives for further investigation. After further investigation, detectives had probable cause that supported the initial allegations and a warrant was issued for the arrest of King for 1 count Stalking and 1 count Cyber-stalking.

On June 27th, King turned himself in at the Criminal Investigation Division without incident and he was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was later released on a $500.00 bond.