Arrest made in shoplifting case

On July 1st, 2021, Deputies responded to take a report of shoplifting that occurred at a local business in the Kolin area. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives assigned to the Kolin Substation were assigned the case for further investigation.

During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified Johnathan Paul McKithern, 28 of Kolin and Catherine Renee Kerry, 28 of Dry Prong, as possible suspects. Through their investigation, including obtaining video surveillance footage from the business, sufficient probable cause was established that supported the allegations. Warrants were obtained for Mckithern and Kerry’s arrest in reference to Theft < $1,000 and Criminal Conspiracy.

On July 8, 2021, Northern District (Tioga, Kolin and Deville) Detectives were able to locate Mckithern and Kerry and took them into custody without incident. Both arrestees were transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Mckithern remains in jail on a $6000.00 bond and Kerry is being held on a $12,5000.00 bond.