Arrest made in Shooting at Grambling State University

**Earlier today, Louisiana State Police along with the assistance of several other agencies located Jatavious Carroll at a residence in Delhi. He was arrested and will be booked into the Lincoln Parish jail.

See below for the original news release issued on October 15, 2021.

Lincoln Parish — On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Grambling State University Police Department requested Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division (LSP CID) to investigate a shooting that occurred on campus.

Louisiana State Police are requesting assistance in locating 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll, a.k.a. “Rabbit” of Delhi. Carroll is the suspect in the shooting that occurred on the GSU campus. The shooting injured a 16-year-old juvenile of Rayville and led to the death of 19-year-old Damarius Murphy of Rayville.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Carroll for one count of second degree murder, one count of attempted second degree murder and one count of possessing a firearm/weapon on school property.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carroll is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000 or your local law enforcement agency.