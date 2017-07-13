Arrest Made in Sexual Misconduct with a Juveniles

Press Release – On July 2nd, 2017, deputies responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct where a juvenile was the victim. According to the complainant, the sexual misconduct had allegedly occurred over several years and had just come to light.

Deputies took the initial report and the case was turned over to detectives for further investigation. During their investigation, with the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Andrew Keith Roberts, 38 of Pineville. Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the initial allegations.

On July 10th, detectives obtained warrants on Roberts for First Degree Rape and Pornography with Juveniles. On July 11th, detectives were attempting to locate Roberts and discovered he was at a local hospital being treated for an un-related injury. After Roberts was treated and released, detectives took him into custody without incident and transported him to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the charges.

Bond has been set at $125,000.00. Roberts, who is a registered sex offender for a conviction in 2000 for Pornography Involving Juveniles, remains in jail at the time of this release.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible in this case.

Arrestee: Andrew Keith Roberts, 38, Pineville, LA

Charges: First Degree Rape, Pornography with Juveniles